iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) Hits New 52-Week High at $53.79

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $53.79 and last traded at $53.75, with a volume of 356190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.12.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.09.

Institutional Trading of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IEUR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $267,320,000. GenTrust LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 436.2% in the 3rd quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 1,808,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471,399 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 1,465.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 942,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,789,000 after acquiring an additional 882,691 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 334.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,051,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,563,000 after acquiring an additional 809,373 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 100.3% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,324,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,921,000 after acquiring an additional 663,275 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

