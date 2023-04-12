iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 1.7% of Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 450.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1,100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $249.81. 175,220 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,115,269. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $217.39 and a 1-year high of $272.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $254.22 and a 200 day moving average of $247.19.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

