iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Bought by IFG Advisors LLC

IFG Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 139,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,261 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 5.8% of IFG Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. IFG Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $13,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IJR. Stonegate Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 23,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $95.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 793,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,083,487. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.48. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $86.40 and a 52-week high of $108.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

