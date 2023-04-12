iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments lowered its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,620 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up 0.8% of Summit Global Investments’ holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $9,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 88.2% during the 4th quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 72,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,843,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Trust Company N.A. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Trust Company N.A. now owns 7,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Financial Planning LLC now owns 10,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Threadgill Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $455,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $96.03 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $86.40 and a 52 week high of $108.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $99.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.48.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

