iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSB) Stock Price Down 0.2%

iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSB – Get Rating) shares fell 0.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $24.04 and last traded at $24.09. 110,064 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 237,993 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.14.
iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.77.
iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, short-term corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return of the Bloomberg US Corporate 1-5 years Index.
