iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI) Shares Sold by Money Design Co. Ltd.

Money Design Co. Ltd. reduced its position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 256,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,569 shares during the period. Money Design Co. Ltd. owned 1.01% of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF worth $15,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KXI. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 65.7% in the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 10,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 10.3% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 5,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA KXI traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,868. iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF has a 52-week low of $52.79 and a 52-week high of $64.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.58.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares S&P Global Consumer Staples Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Staples Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

