iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) is Omnia Family Wealth LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Omnia Family Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 101.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 97,093 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust accounts for approximately 5.4% of Omnia Family Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Omnia Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $6,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 98.2% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of IAU traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $38.14. 1,240,634 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,421,362. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $30.69 and a fifty-two week high of $38.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.43.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

