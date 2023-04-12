iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB) Holdings Lowered by Empirical Asset Management LLC

Empirical Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,110 shares during the quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IMCB. Means Investment CO. Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 186.6% in the fourth quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 37,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 24,324 shares in the last quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 72,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,245,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 4,738 shares during the last quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 62,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,657,000 after purchasing an additional 7,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,538,000.

Get iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IMCB traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.81. 2,148 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,635. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $732.76 million, a PE ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.07. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $52.68 and a 12 month high of $68.28.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (IMCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index consisting of US mid-cap stocks with both growth and value characteristics. IMCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.