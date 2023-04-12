iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Stock Position Trimmed by Ashford Advisors LLC

Ashford Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,215 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Ashford Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Ashford Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. Del Sette Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,110,000. Ironwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 76,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,037,000 after acquiring an additional 6,716 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, IFG Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 374,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,595,000 after purchasing an additional 21,683 shares during the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $72.81. 7,338,060 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,495,715. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.25. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $54.61 and a one year high of $73.22.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

