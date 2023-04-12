iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Holdings Trimmed by Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 69,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,540 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $3,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 7,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Index Fund Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 6,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 15,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 7,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, Weil Company Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 25,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock opened at $49.31 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a one year low of $49.15 and a one year high of $59.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.84. The company has a market cap of $16.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.86.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

