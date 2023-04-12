iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) Shares Bought by Nova R Wealth Inc.

Nova R Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Get Rating) by 34.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,401 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,073 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Nova R Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Nova R Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 82.6% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000.

Get iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

IQLT opened at $35.59 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.68. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $27.02 and a 1-year high of $36.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.87.

About iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.