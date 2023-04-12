iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) Shares Sold by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 867 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.12% of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF worth $4,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EWY. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 266.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 213.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. WestEnd Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 82.7% during the 4th quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:EWY traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.41. 2,457,438 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,852,104. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 1-year low of $47.19 and a 1-year high of $70.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.66.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Profile

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

