iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Sets New 1-Year High at $142.53

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $142.53 and last traded at $142.68, with a volume of 601259 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $142.07.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.70. The stock has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTUM. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,202.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

