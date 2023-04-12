iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) is Graypoint LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Graypoint LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,550 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Graypoint LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $17,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accuvest Global Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 249.6% during the 4th quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 114,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,426,000 after buying an additional 82,040 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 197.5% in the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 8,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,360,000 after buying an additional 5,952 shares during the period. W Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. W Advisors LLC now owns 13,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,893,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $285,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period.

Shares of IWD traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $153.97. 444,830 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,146,897. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.96. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $134.09 and a twelve month high of $169.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.68.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

