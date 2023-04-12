iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Bought by Sage Financial Group Inc.

Sage Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,073 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 151.0% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period.

Shares of IWN traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $135.65. The stock had a trading volume of 915,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,399,248. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $128.24 and a fifty-two week high of $163.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.26. The firm has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

