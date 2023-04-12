iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Stock Holdings Boosted by Graypoint LLC

Graypoint LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,526 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $7,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Colony Family Offices LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA IVE traded up $0.28 on Wednesday, reaching $152.01. 242,768 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 916,638. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.63. The company has a market cap of $24.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $127.33 and a 12 month high of $160.30.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

