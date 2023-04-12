iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO) Sets New 52-Week High at $90.20

Shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $90.20 and last traded at $89.09, with a volume of 92674 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.73.

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IEO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 149.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after buying an additional 23,317 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,803,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 178.8% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 5,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 38.5% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 9,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 2,774 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Oil Exploration & Production Index (the Index).

