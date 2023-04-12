iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF) Trading 1.2% Higher

iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 1.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $50.53 and last traded at $50.53. 34,206 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 79,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.94.

iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $957.10 million, a PE ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SMLF. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $1,033,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 31.4% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 147,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,043,000 after purchasing an additional 35,179 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 21.3% during the third quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 11,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 413,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,517,000 after buying an additional 37,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 23,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (SMLF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. SmallCap Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to increase exposure to four factors (quality, value, momentum, and low volatility).

