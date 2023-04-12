iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Stock Position Increased by Syntal Capital Partners LLC

Syntal Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 54.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 238,845 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,774 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Syntal Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Syntal Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOVT. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,071,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 338,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,440,000 after purchasing an additional 10,375 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 406,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,132,000 after purchasing an additional 38,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 558,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,920,000 after purchasing an additional 142,658 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $23.43 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.94.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

