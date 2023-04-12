Islay Capital Management LLC Buys 3,044 Shares of Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI)

Islay Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI – Get Rating) by 26.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,044 shares during the quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ryerson were worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Ryerson by 76.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Ryerson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ryerson during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ryerson by 166.6% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Ryerson by 19.7% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on RYI. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Ryerson from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Ryerson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ryerson in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE RYI traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.63. The stock had a trading volume of 59,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,813. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.33. Ryerson Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $18.68 and a 1 year high of $44.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.72.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($1.35). Ryerson had a return on equity of 48.31% and a net margin of 6.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ryerson Holding Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. This is an increase from Ryerson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. Ryerson’s payout ratio is presently 6.75%.

Ryerson Holding Corp. engages in the processing and distribution of industrial metals. It processes and distributes products in stainless steel, aluminum carbon steel and alloy steels, and a limited line of nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms. The firm serves end-markets including oil and gas, industrial equipment, transportation equipment, heavy equipment, and electrical machinery.

