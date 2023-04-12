Islay Capital Management LLC Has $105,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 67.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,704 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 487.0% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of IEFA stock traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $67.35. The stock had a trading volume of 6,360,734 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

