Islay Capital Management LLC Invests $392,000 in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 9,755 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,498,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $878,241,000 after buying an additional 301,756 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,107,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $356,702,000 after buying an additional 138,821 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,028,475 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,993,000 after buying an additional 283,988 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 80.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,976,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,759,000 after buying an additional 2,222,995 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,693,844 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,584,000 after buying an additional 427,038 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.42% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of DELL stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $41.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 873,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,838,621. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.23 and a 200 day moving average of $39.82. The stock has a market cap of $30.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.03. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.90 and a 12-month high of $52.60.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.17. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.39% and a negative return on equity of 173.72%. The firm had revenue of $25.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.82 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 24th. This is a boost from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.99%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dell Technologies news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 15,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total transaction of $583,219.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 841,207 shares in the company, valued at $30,695,643.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 15,983 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total value of $583,219.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 841,207 shares in the company, valued at $30,695,643.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 283,388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total transaction of $11,375,194.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 211,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,493,945.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 47.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on DELL shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

