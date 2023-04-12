Islay Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Islay Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) by 91.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 487 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,909 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 173,953 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,864,000 after acquiring an additional 4,008 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jabil during the fourth quarter worth $632,000. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Jabil by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 225,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,348,000 after buying an additional 42,333 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new stake in Jabil during the fourth quarter worth $699,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Jabil by 339.4% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 35,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,427,000 after buying an additional 27,493 shares in the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JBL traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.81. The stock had a trading volume of 179,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,339,823. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Jabil Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.80 and a 52-week high of $89.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.16 and its 200 day moving average is $73.26. The firm has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.45.

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The technology company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.03. Jabil had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 39.80%. The firm had revenue of $8.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.64%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on JBL shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jabil in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Jabil in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Jabil from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Jabil from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jabil has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.20.

In other Jabil news, SVP Francis Mckay sold 1,197 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.91, for a total transaction of $99,243.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 51,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,235,374.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Jabil news, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.25, for a total transaction of $772,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 178,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,811,373. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Francis Mckay sold 1,197 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.91, for a total transaction of $99,243.27. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,235,374.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 94,021 shares of company stock valued at $7,459,241. 2.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

