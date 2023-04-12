Islay Capital Management LLC Sells 106 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Islay Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Islay Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 78,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,484,000 after acquiring an additional 6,036 shares in the last quarter. United Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 27,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,686,000 after acquiring an additional 21,177 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 24,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

IJR stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.95. 1,289,898 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,092,144. The company has a market cap of $65.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.48. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $86.40 and a 52 week high of $108.72.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

