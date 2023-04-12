Islay Capital Management LLC Sells 1,599 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Islay Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,320 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,599 shares during the quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.0% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 144,161 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital boosted its position in Comcast by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 7,363 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 7,854 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its position in Comcast by 156.7% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 3,540 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 67,004 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 37,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total transaction of $75,467.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,507,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,600,616.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 7,527,791 shares of company stock valued at $19,025,007 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Performance

CMCSA traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.06. 4,533,591 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,188,611. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.42. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $28.39 and a 52-week high of $48.24.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $30.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.36 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 97.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on CMCSA. KGI Securities cut Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Comcast from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.71.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

