iSpecimen (ISPC) and Its Rivals Critical Contrast

iSpecimen (NASDAQ:ISPC – Get Rating) is one of 41 publicly-traded companies in the “Commercial physical research” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare iSpecimen to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares iSpecimen and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iSpecimen -98.50% -42.83% -35.26% iSpecimen Competitors -227.43% -12.62% -7.32%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for iSpecimen and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iSpecimen 0 0 1 0 3.00 iSpecimen Competitors 48 716 1293 27 2.62

Institutional & Insider Ownership

iSpecimen presently has a consensus price target of $7.63, indicating a potential upside of 519.92%. As a group, “Commercial physical research” companies have a potential upside of 31.94%. Given iSpecimen’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe iSpecimen is more favorable than its competitors.

11.6% of iSpecimen shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.5% of shares of all “Commercial physical research” companies are owned by institutional investors. 32.3% of iSpecimen shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.6% of shares of all “Commercial physical research” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares iSpecimen and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio iSpecimen $10.40 million -$10.25 million -1.06 iSpecimen Competitors $1.69 billion $80.31 million 4.08

iSpecimen’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than iSpecimen. iSpecimen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

iSpecimen has a beta of 1.91, indicating that its stock price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, iSpecimen’s competitors have a beta of 5.27, indicating that their average stock price is 427% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

iSpecimen competitors beat iSpecimen on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

iSpecimen Company Profile

iSpecimen Inc. provides technology that connects life science researchers who need human biofluids, tissues, and living cells for their research with biospecimens available in healthcare provider organizations worldwide. Its cloud-based technology enables scientists to search for specimens and patients across a network of hospitals, labs, biobanks, blood centers, and other healthcare organizations. The company develops and operates iSpecimen Marketplace, a proprietary online marketplace platform that connects medical researchers who need access to subjects, samples, and data with hospitals, laboratories, and other organizations who have access to them. It serves biopharmaceutical companies, in vitro diagnostic companies, and government/academic institutions. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

