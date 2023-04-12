Ivanhoe Electric (TSE:IE) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $15.18

Shares of Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (TSE:IE – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$15.18 and traded as low as C$14.50. Ivanhoe Electric shares last traded at C$14.50, with a volume of 400 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 8.83, a current ratio of 8.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$17.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$15.23. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.42 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.71.

Ivanhoe Electric Inc operates as a mineral exploration and development company in the United States. It operates through Critical Metals, Technology, and Energy Storage. The company holds 84.6% interests in the Tintic copper-gold project covering an area of 65 square kilometers located in Utah. It also holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Santa Cruz copper project covering an area of 77.59 square kilometers located in Arizona; 75% interest in the Hog Heaven silver-gold-copper project covering an area of 24.2 square kilometers located in Montana; and 60% interest in the Ivory Coast project covering an area of 1,125 square kilometers located in the Ivory Coast.

