Jason Industries (OTCMKTS:JASN) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.05

Jason Industries Inc (OTCMKTS:JASN – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.05 and traded as low as $0.03. Jason Industries shares last traded at $0.05, with a volume of 238,800 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of $1.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.05.

About Jason Industries

Jason Industries is the parent company to a global family of manufacturing leaders within the seating, finishing, components and automotive acoustics markets, including Assembled Products (Buffalo Grove, Ill.), Janesville Acoustics (Southfield, Mich.), Metalex (Libertyville, Ill.), Milsco (Milwaukee, Wis.), Osborn (Richmond, Indiana and Burgwald, Germany) and Sealeze (Richmond, Va.).

