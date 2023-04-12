Jet Protocol (JET) Price Hits $0.0114

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. Jet Protocol has a market capitalization of $19.44 million and $140,175.97 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar. One Jet Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0114 or 0.00000038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Jet Protocol alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00007302 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00023548 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.55 or 0.00028532 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00018306 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001309 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29,993.44 or 1.00040079 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000117 BTC.

About Jet Protocol

Jet Protocol (JET) is a token. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.01178983 USD and is down -1.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $144,639.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jet Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jet Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Jet Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jet Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.