Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) vs. Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT) Critical Analysis

Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN – Get Rating) and Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Jiayin Group and Bakkt’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jiayin Group 35.99% 186.95% 58.97% Bakkt -1,054.21% 85.81% 75.71%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Jiayin Group and Bakkt, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jiayin Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Bakkt 1 1 1 0 2.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Bakkt has a consensus target price of $2.45, suggesting a potential upside of 41.62%. Given Bakkt’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Bakkt is more favorable than Jiayin Group.

0.5% of Jiayin Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.4% of Bakkt shares are held by institutional investors. 51.2% of Jiayin Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Bakkt shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Jiayin Group and Bakkt’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jiayin Group $474.31 million 0.43 $171.03 million $3.23 1.17 Bakkt $54.60 million 8.41 -$578.10 million ($7.54) -0.23

Jiayin Group has higher revenue and earnings than Bakkt. Bakkt is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Jiayin Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Jiayin Group has a beta of 1, meaning that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Bakkt has a beta of 4.71, meaning that its share price is 371% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Jiayin Group

Jiayin Group, Inc. engages in the operation of an online individual finance marketplace in China, which connects individual investors and individual borrowers. The company was founded by Dinggui Yan in 2011 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

About Bakkt

Bakkt Holdings, Inc. operates a digital asset platform. The company's platform enables consumers to buy, sell, convert, and spend digital assets. Its customers include merchants, retailers, and financial institutions. Bakkt Holdings, Inc. has a strategic alliance with the Global Payments to collaborate on use cases starting with enabling cryptocurrency redemption in customer loyalty programs offered by bankcard clients, as well as expanding its banking-as-a-service offerings to include consumer access to cryptocurrency. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia. Bakkt Holdings, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Intercontinental Exchange Holdings, Inc.

