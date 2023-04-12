JKX Oil & Gas (LON:JKX) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $41.50

Shares of JKX Oil & Gas plc (LON:JKX – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 41.50 ($0.51) and traded as low as GBX 39.50 ($0.49). JKX Oil & Gas shares last traded at GBX 41.50 ($0.51), with a volume of 546,075 shares changing hands.
JKX Oil & Gas Trading Up 2.5 %
The company has a market cap of £71.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 41.50 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 41.50.
About JKX Oil & Gas
JKX Oil & Gas plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, appraisal, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. The company holds interests in various properties located in Ukraine, Russia, and Hungary. It has total reserves of approximately 84.4 million barrels of oil equivalent.
Recommended Stories
- Should Cheesecake Factory Stock Be On Your Menu?
- Buffett Reduces Taiwan Semiconductor Stake After This Happened
- Don’t Get Bullish On The S&P 500 Because Of The CPI Report
- Shockwave Medical Gets 10% Jolt, Leads Medical Gear Makers Higher
- Proterra Inc., A Penny Stock To Put On The Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for JKX Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JKX Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.