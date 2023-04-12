JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI) Price Target to C$90.00

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI – Get Rating) had its price target increased by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$74.00 to C$90.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

RCI has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities lifted their target price on Rogers Communications from C$78.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Desjardins cut Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$78.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd.

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported C$1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.01 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.16 billion.

