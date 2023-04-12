JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Price Target to $32.50

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $37.50 to $32.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.50% from the company’s current price.

FITB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.22.

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FITB opened at $26.53 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $22.11 and a 12-month high of $41.87. The company has a market cap of $18.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total transaction of $37,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,218.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 1,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total value of $37,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,218.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary R. Heminger bought 33,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.82 per share, with a total value of $885,060.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 127,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,407,293.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fifth Third Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Telemus Capital LLC raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 9,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 72,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 8,915 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 113,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,018,000 after buying an additional 10,058 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 30,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 124,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,325,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth and Asset Management.

