Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $8.76

Shares of Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KWHIY – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.76 and traded as low as $8.37. Kawasaki Heavy Industries shares last traded at $8.37, with a volume of 795 shares traded.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Stock Up 0.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.74 and its 200-day moving average is $8.30.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. Kawasaki Heavy Industries had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 3.95%.

About Kawasaki Heavy Industries

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. engages in the manufacture of transportation equipment and industrial goods. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace system, Energy and Environmental Plant, Precision Machines and Robots, Ship Ocean, Vehicle, Motorcycle and engine, and Other. The Aerospace segment manufactures and sells aircrafts and Jet engine.

