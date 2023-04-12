Kelly Partners Group Holdings Limited (ASX:KPG) to Issue $0.00 Interim Dividend

Kelly Partners Group Holdings Limited (ASX:KPG – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, April 12th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.004 per share on Thursday, April 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 17th.
Kelly Partners Group Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.81, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.59.
About Kelly Partners Group
See Also
- Reliance Steel Going For New Highs And Record Profits
- Could Shopify Be A Sneaky Pick For Q2?
- The Future For Boeing Looks Ripe For Takeoff
- Is ServiceNow Ready To Break Out Now?
- Tilray Brands Consolidates Hold: Profits Will Drive Shares Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Kelly Partners Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelly Partners Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.