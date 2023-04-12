Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) Receives $106.25 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $106.25.

KROS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen assumed coverage on Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 6th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Keros Therapeutics from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of KROS opened at $37.58 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.75. Keros Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $24.38 and a 12 month high of $66.58. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.06 and a beta of 1.23.

Keros Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KROS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 3rd. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by $0.03. As a group, research analysts forecast that Keros Therapeutics will post -4.61 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KROS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 4,329 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 2,999 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,298,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,588,000 after acquiring an additional 11,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 75,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,100,000 after acquiring an additional 27,544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.14% of the company’s stock.

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

