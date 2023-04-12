Kessler Investment Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ)

Kessler Investment Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ – Get Rating) by 40.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,099 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 1.4% of Kessler Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Kessler Investment Group LLC owned about 0.08% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BSCQ. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 19,261.5% during the fourth quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 3,403,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,416,000 after acquiring an additional 3,386,174 shares during the last quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,167,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $19,505,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $12,276,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Group acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $12,989,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

BSCQ traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,283,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,493. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $18.37 and a twelve month high of $19.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.93.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.