Kessler Investment Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 65,766.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,892 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company accounts for approximately 3.6% of Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $3,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,093,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,376,906,000 after buying an additional 208,053 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 0.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,025,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $606,673,000 after buying an additional 9,039 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 16.2% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,686,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $563,198,000 after buying an additional 234,811 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,348,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $560,296,000 after purchasing an additional 29,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 0.9% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,347,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $449,766,000 after purchasing an additional 11,851 shares in the last quarter. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Deere & Company stock traded up $5.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $386.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,247,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,551,891. Deere & Company has a one year low of $283.81 and a one year high of $448.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $406.37 and a 200 day moving average of $407.23. The firm has a market cap of $114.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.02. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 14.71%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 30.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 18.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Deere & Company from $522.00 to $537.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com lowered Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $485.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 20th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $520.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $475.00 to $477.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $459.86.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Featured Stories

