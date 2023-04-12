Kessler Investment Group LLC Sells 7,757 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Kessler Investment Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 39.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,757 shares during the period. Southern makes up 0.9% of Kessler Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Southern by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 63,002,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,284,352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653,841 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Southern by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,652,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,436,360,000 after buying an additional 1,391,612 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 2.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,068,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,424,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313,036 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 57.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,062,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $208,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Southern in the third quarter worth approximately $65,112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Southern news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $85,381.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,512 shares in the company, valued at $1,832,299.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total value of $359,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 146,284 shares in the company, valued at $10,516,356.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $85,381.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,832,299.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,134 shares of company stock worth $502,179. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Southern Price Performance

SO has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Southern from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Southern from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Southern from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Southern from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.64.

NYSE SO traded up $0.45 on Wednesday, reaching $72.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,571,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,318,882. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $58.85 and a 52 week high of $80.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.51. The firm has a market cap of $78.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.51.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. Southern had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 11.73%. Southern’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.93%.

Southern Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

See Also

