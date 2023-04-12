Kingspan Group plc (LON:KGP) Announces Dividend of €0.24

Kingspan Group plc (LON:KGP – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, February 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of €0.24 ($0.26) per share on Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of Kingspan Group stock opened at GBX 57.40 ($0.71) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.26, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Kingspan Group has a one year low of GBX 43.72 ($0.54) and a one year high of GBX 93.62 ($1.16). The stock has a market capitalization of £104.40 million, a P/E ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 61.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 56.06.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st.

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insulation and building envelope solutions in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation, Light & Air, Water & Energy, and Data & Flooring.

