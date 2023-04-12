Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) and Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) Head to Head Analysis

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL – Get Rating) and Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Kinsale Capital Group and Conifer, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kinsale Capital Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Conifer 1 0 0 0 1.00

Conifer has a consensus price target of $1.70, suggesting a potential downside of 1.73%. Given Conifer’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Conifer is more favorable than Kinsale Capital Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

86.0% of Kinsale Capital Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.3% of Conifer shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.2% of Kinsale Capital Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 53.5% of Conifer shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Kinsale Capital Group and Conifer’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kinsale Capital Group 19.42% 27.08% 7.58% Conifer -10.18% -62.95% -4.48%

Risk and Volatility

Kinsale Capital Group has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Conifer has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Kinsale Capital Group and Conifer’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kinsale Capital Group $819.20 million 9.04 $159.11 million $6.88 46.58 Conifer $104.89 million 0.20 -$10.68 million ($1.13) -1.53

Kinsale Capital Group has higher revenue and earnings than Conifer. Conifer is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kinsale Capital Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Kinsale Capital Group beats Conifer on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions. The company was founded by Michael P. Kehoe on June 3, 2009 and is headquartered in Richmond, VA.

About Conifer

Conifer Holdings, Inc. engages in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Underwriting, Wholesale Agency, and Corporate. The company was founded on October 27, 2009 and is headquartered in Troy, MI.

