KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.23.

KKR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Bank of America reduced their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th.

Insider Activity at KKR & Co. Inc.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 7,600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total value of $295,108,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,436.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider David Sorkin sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total value of $2,217,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,434,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,508,943.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 7,600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total value of $295,108,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,436.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 514 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 580 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 285.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 714 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KKR opened at $51.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.35 billion, a PE ratio of -37.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.53. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.77 and a 1 year high of $60.53.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.16. KKR & Co. Inc. had a positive return on equity of 5.71% and a negative net margin of 14.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently -45.59%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. The firm manages investments across multiple asset classes including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. It operates through the Asset Management and Insurance segments.

