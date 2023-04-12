Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 52,603 Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 52,603 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,330,000. Meta Platforms accounts for 0.7% of Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of META stock opened at $213.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $189.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.49. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.09 and a twelve month high of $224.30. The company has a market capitalization of $554.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 19.90%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.67 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on META shares. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Meta Platforms from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $215.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.31.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.71, for a total transaction of $46,412.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,364,658.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.71, for a total value of $46,412.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,364,658.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $242,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,059.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 68,153 shares of company stock worth $12,359,132. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

See Also

