Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,469 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 18,965 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $4,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SEM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Select Medical by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,575,139 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $445,617,000 after buying an additional 762,219 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,131,042 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $47,097,000 after purchasing an additional 676,592 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,079,467 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $97,866,000 after purchasing an additional 266,914 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Select Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,582,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Select Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Select Medical alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SEM shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Select Medical from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Select Medical in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Select Medical in a report on Monday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Select Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.75.

Insider Transactions at Select Medical

Select Medical Trading Up 0.1 %

In other news, CEO David S. Chernow sold 139,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $3,809,715.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 839,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,919,715. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 19.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEM stock opened at $27.68 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $18.86 and a 1 year high of $30.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.38.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The health services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.11). Select Medical had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Select Medical Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Select Medical’s payout ratio is currently 40.65%.

Select Medical Profile

(Get Rating)

Select Medical Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of medical rehabilitation services. It operates through the following business segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation and Concentra. The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment serves patients with debilitating injuries and rehabilitation needs that cannot be adequately cared in a medically intensive environment, such as a skilled nursing facility.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Select Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.