Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Has $4.43 Million Position in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Rating) by 73.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,342 shares during the quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC owned about 0.29% of MYR Group worth $4,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 9,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 47,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,161,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MYRG. StockNews.com downgraded MYR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on MYR Group from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

MYR Group Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ MYRG opened at $123.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. MYR Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.77 and a twelve month high of $130.35. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $114.03 and its 200 day moving average is $99.73.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.41. MYR Group had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 2.77%. The company had revenue of $863.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. MYR Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MYR Group Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Betty R. Wynn sold 2,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.09, for a total transaction of $331,903.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,313,320.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Betty R. Wynn sold 2,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.09, for a total transaction of $331,903.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,313,320.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey J. Waneka sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $1,452,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,639,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,681 shares of company stock valued at $4,278,651 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About MYR Group



MYR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical construction services. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution (T&D) and Commercial and Industrial (C&I) segments. The T&D segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities.

Further Reading

