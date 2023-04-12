Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Has $4.69 Million Holdings in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,377 shares during the quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Edgewell Personal Care were worth $4,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in Edgewell Personal Care during the third quarter worth approximately $85,050,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Edgewell Personal Care during the third quarter worth approximately $216,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 16.3% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the third quarter worth approximately $56,619,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 116.9% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EPC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Edgewell Personal Care in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Edgewell Personal Care in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Edgewell Personal Care has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.43.

Edgewell Personal Care Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of EPC stock opened at $42.17 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.76. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 1 year low of $32.00 and a 1 year high of $45.31.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $469.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.90 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 4.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edgewell Personal Care Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is presently 32.09%.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

Further Reading

