Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Has $7.20 Million Stock Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,691 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial accounts for about 0.7% of Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $7,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AMP. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 120.3% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 106.6% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 5,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.79, for a total transaction of $2,044,955.77. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,646,948.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 5,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.79, for a total transaction of $2,044,955.77. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,646,948.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Heather J. Melloh sold 769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.87, for a total value of $271,357.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,070,254.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,328 shares of company stock valued at $26,478,645 over the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

AMP opened at $305.87 on Wednesday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $219.99 and a 52-week high of $357.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $323.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $313.69.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.35 by $0.59. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 70.64% and a net margin of 17.91%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.15 earnings per share. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 30.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $340.00 to $392.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $346.90.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

