Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Invests $5.13 Million in Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 37,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,130,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Chord Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Chord Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $67,071,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Chord Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $64,642,000. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in Chord Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $18,888,000. Bernzott Capital Advisors purchased a new position in Chord Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $14,456,000. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new position in Chord Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $6,176,000. 93.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chord Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CHRD. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $196.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Chord Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $178.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Chord Energy from $219.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Chord Energy from $187.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Chord Energy in a report on Thursday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.43.

Insider Transactions at Chord Energy

Chord Energy Price Performance

In other news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 3,000 shares of Chord Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.03, for a total transaction of $426,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 241,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,243,148.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 3,000 shares of Chord Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.03, for a total transaction of $426,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 241,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,243,148.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 1,048 shares of Chord Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.06, for a total value of $146,782.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 246,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,461,763. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 8,733 shares of company stock valued at $1,229,101 in the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chord Energy stock opened at $144.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.09. Chord Energy Co. has a one year low of $93.35 and a one year high of $181.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $135.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.78.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.89 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $875.33 million. Chord Energy had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 50.90%. As a group, analysts predict that Chord Energy Co. will post 23.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chord Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $4.80 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. This is an increase from Chord Energy’s previous None dividend of $3.67. Chord Energy’s payout ratio is 8.41%.

About Chord Energy

(Get Rating)

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chord Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chord Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.