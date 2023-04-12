Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Sells 13,642 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,179 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 13,642 shares during the quarter. Amgen makes up approximately 1.5% of Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $14,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Culbertson A N & Co Inc raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 19.8% during the third quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc now owns 1,450 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at $235,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 7.3% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 18,425 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,153,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 5.7% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 490,102 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $119,241,000 after buying an additional 26,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 5.8% during the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMGN opened at $251.43 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $238.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $255.78. The company has a market capitalization of $134.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.64. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $223.30 and a 1-year high of $296.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 359.47% and a net margin of 24.89%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $2.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.36%.

Several analysts have recently commented on AMGN shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $312.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Amgen from $299.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Amgen from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.44.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

