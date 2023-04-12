Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Sells 14,769 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 34.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,769 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $5,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the first quarter worth $29,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in American Tower by 379.3% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in American Tower by 76.8% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Tower news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total transaction of $380,128.01. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,830,620.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total value of $380,128.01. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,830,620.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond P. Dolan sold 1,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.25, for a total value of $371,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,005,685.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,552 shares of company stock worth $1,498,420. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:AMT opened at $210.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.43. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $178.17 and a 52-week high of $282.47. The company has a market cap of $97.96 billion, a PE ratio of 54.79, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($3.63). American Tower had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 16.49%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. American Tower’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 162.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on American Tower from $246.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on American Tower from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of American Tower from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $254.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Tower presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.76.

About American Tower

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

